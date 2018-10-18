Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan opens up on relationship with Andre Ayew

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has again refuted reports that there is bad blood between him and Andre Ayew.

There have been several speculation in the media claiming that the pair do not get on well in the National camp.

However, during an interview with Jefferies Sintim Koree on Zylofon Sports, Gyan debunked reports of any bickering between them and insisted he is on good terms with the Fenerbahce attacker.

“Andre is my assistant in the national team so when we're in camp, we talk about the team's progress.”

“Andre is my friend and there's no friction between us. When I heard about him coming to Turkey, we spoke at length on a video call, I frequently speak with him. We do have a good relationship."

“It's the press that's creating the rivalry between us.”

“These things create division in the team and it must be discouraged.”

Gyan, who is Ghana's all-time leading scorer, joined Kayserispor last term from Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG while Ayew left Swansea City in the summer to sign for Fenerbahce on a season-long loan.