Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan ready to prove doubters wrong against Sierra Leone

Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan has expressed his readiness to prove himself in the Black Stars Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Loene.

Gyan, who is Ghana's all-time leading scorer, missed the Black Stars disappointing 1-0 defeat to Kenya last month.

The 32-year-old has returned to lead the team in the game against their West Africans counterparts when they two sides clash on October 11 at the Baba Sports Stadium.

A section of football pundits questioned the inclusion of the former Sunderland hitman due to his lack of game at club level.

When asked if he is in the right condition to face the Leone Stars, Gyan insists he will do his talking on the field as he has nothing to prove to anyone.

“We cannot use talk to prove my fitness. It's only when the game comes on that you can use it to say whether I am fit or not. You criticize not a lot of people, I don’t have anything to prove," Gyan told reporters at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

"You are the journalist you are the one saying it. We are about 34 million population here so you are the one saying it's not Ghanaians. So the reason why we are here is to make everyone happy and win."

Ghana leads group F of the qualifiers after match day two despite sharing same points as the rest of the teams in the group.