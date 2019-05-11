Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan reveals favourite Africa Cup of Nations moment

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan says the injury-time winner against Algeria in 2015 is his favourite Africa Cup of Nations moment.

Gyan told Joy Sports, as part of the team’s continuous buildup to this year’s continental showpiece in Egypt, where Ghana has been drawn in Group F alongside champions Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin.

With Ghana facing early elimination in Equatorial Guinea due to an opening game defeat against Senegal, Gyan, who was making a return from a mild bout of malaria, produced a moment of magic to rescue the Black Stars.

The striker showed his class when he took the ball from Wakaso Mubarak in his stride and, with the Algeria defender Carl Medjani closing him down, produced a bobbling shot that beat the goalkeeper, Rais Mbolhi, from a tight angle.

“That day, it was quite impossible. In life, that’s what we always say, everything is possible. Honestly, I was the happiest man and my celebration even surprised me because I was weak,” Gyan recounted.

“I said to myself did this just happened? It was amazing because everything sounded like Ghana was out of the competition.”

“I will never forget this day, never forget it because I felt so happy and wanted to dance all over the place like I usually do but I was weak. The players were very happy and they told me they will never forget what I did.”

The 1-0 win set the tone for Black Stars to top the group and go all the way to final which they lost on penalties to Ivory Coast.

The 33-year-old has represented Ghana in six successive Afcon tournaments since 2008, scoring in all six competitions – the only player to do so.

He has managed to reach the final twice in 2010 and 2015 but will be hoping to finally get his hands on the trophy this year.

Gyan is Ghana’s leading top scorer with 51 goals.

By: Enoch Fiifi Forson | Myjoyonline.com