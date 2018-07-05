Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan rubbishes suggestions that Ghana could have easily won the World Cup in Russia

Ghana Captain Asamoah Gyan says it's "cheap" for people to say the Black Stars could have easily won the FIFA World Cup in Russia or even do better than all the countries that represented the continent.

The Black Stars forward admits the competition is not an easy one and the countries that qualified for the Mundial deserved to be there.

For the first time since 1982, no African team has progressed to the second round of the competition, which has left several wondering why Ghana could not qualify.

Ghana, Cameroon and Senegal are the only African countries to reach the quarterfinals of the World Cup, the best ever performances from the continent.

Ahead of the global showpiece in Russia, there were lots of hope on the African teams, but Nigeria, Senegal, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia all disappointed.

“You see talk is cheap…everybody can say we would’ve won if we were there, people have told me the same thing that we would’ve won if we were there but the thing is we are not there…it’s assuming …we were hoping but since we are not there we should stop saying we would’ve won,” he told Accra based radio station, Hot FM.

WATCH VIDEO OF THE INTERVIEW BELOW