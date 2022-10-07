Black Stars chief Mark Addo rallies support for Otto Addo ahead of World Cup

Black Stars management committee chairman Mark Addo has rallied support for coach Otto Addo ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Addo is under fire after underwhelming performances in recent pre-World Cup friendlies, with some calling for his dismissal before the tournament in Qatar.

Ghana were humiliated 3-0 by World Cup favourites Brazil, and they failed to impress when they faced 139th-ranked Nicaragua, winning 1-0.

"You can't just judge people on one game. The team is restructuring with tactics they want to play, and new players coming in. The coach [Otto Addo] admitted that he had issues but he had a better 2nd half [vs Brazil]," the Ghana FA Vice President said.

Black Stars are in a difficult group with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay, and there are serious doubts about the team's ability to advance under Addo's leadership.