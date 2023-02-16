GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Black Stars: ‘Chris Hughton is the right man for the job’ – Odartey Lamptey

Published on: 16 February 2023
Nii Odartey Lamptey

Former Ghana international Nii Odartey Lamptey says the Ghana Football Association (GFA) were spot on in their appointment of Chris Hughton as the new Black Stars coach.

Odartey believes his involvement with the team makes him the perfect man for the job.

He told Asempa Sports: “He (Hughton) has been with this team as Technical head and properly like you said many people believe he should succeed Otto Addo. He knows the team well. Bringing in a new person means you have to start all over. For now he has the opportunity to correct everything he thinks is wrong with the team.

“I think Chris Hughton is the right person to appoint for now. So if things work out then we know as Technical head and now as coach he has helped solved our problems.”

