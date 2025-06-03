Black Stars: CK Akonnor lauds Jordan Ayew’s leadership skills after Unity Cup games

Former Hearts of Oak coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor has lauded Jordan Ayew for his leadership skills after the 2025 Unity Cup games.

Jordan, who was confirmed as the captain of the senior national team in March earlier this year, guided the Black Stars to back-to-back wins against Chad and Madagascar in the Matchday 5 and 6 games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Leicester City striker led the team in the recently concluded 2025 Unity Cup games in London.

Despite losing 2-1 to their West African rivals, Nigeria, in a semifinal game, the Black Stars secured a 4-0 win against Trinidad and Tobago to finish in third place.

Speaking to Graphic Sports, Akonnor, who is a former Black Stars coach, singled out Jordan Ayew for special praise, applauding him for showing strong leadership on the pitch, which he believes will inspire the next generation of players.

“I like the way Jordan showed great leadership on the field of play. It will give the young ones confidence in their game,” he said.

The Black Stars will regroup in September for the Matchday 7 and 8 games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali.