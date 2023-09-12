Black Stars coach Chris Hughton aims for back-to-back wins ahead of Liberia clash

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton is aiming for his first back-to-back wins since taking over the position in February this year.

Hughton has secured two wins so far, with the most recent victory coming last Thursday against the Central African Republic, confirming the Black Stars' qualification for next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

With the upcoming friendly against Liberia on Tuesday, Hughton is determined to achieve another win, marking his third victory in five matches as Ghana's coach and the first time securing back-to-back victories.

Although it's not a competitive match, Hughton is likely to approach it with full seriousness as he continues to build the team's confidence.

The friendly game between Ghana and Liberia will be officiated by Togolese Referee Attiogbe Komlan Attisso, with assistance from compatriots Adiwotso Komlan Domenyo and Ourotou Tsamola Wassiou. The match is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 p.m.

Following the Liberia match, the Black Stars have two high-profile friendlies in October against Mexico and the United States. These matches will serve as preparation for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which begin in November, with Ghana facing Madagascar and Comoros.