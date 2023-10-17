Black Stars coach Chris Hughton aims to unlock Inaki Williams' scoring potential

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has shed light on Inaki Williams' struggles with the Black Stars, emphasising the need to find the right formulas to create scoring opportunities for the talented attacker.

Since switching his nationality in June 2022, the Athletic Bilbao forward is yet to open his scoring account for the Black Stars despite playing 10 matches.

Ahead of the upcoming clash against the USA, the former Norwich City manager refrained from faulting Williams' work rate, emphasising that their challenge lies in providing him with the right support.

"What we have with all of the players are a short period of time. If I answer the question in two ways: at club level, he plays in two positions, but generally, he is a number nine, a center forward. At this moment in time and for a good part of the season, he has been playing on the right-hand side in a three."

"As regards the goals he scores and his performance, this is because what he is able to do at the club is to have day-to-day contact, day-to-day training, and a way of playing that obviously suits the team. What we can't do is fault the work rate that he puts in. He is a player who is prepared to run behind. We just need to get the formulas right where we can provide him with the service, and the service can come in two ways."

"It can come from the wide areas or it can come from runs over the top. Over the period of time, we haven't been able to provide him with that type of service. Some of that is sporadic; we have games where we have had good possession in the middle of the park and look for runners," he further elaborated.

"But probably, as I said, we need to find the right formulas to create chances for him. Up until this moment, we haven't been able to do that."

Ghana is determined to bounce back to winning ways after suffering defeat to Mexico in their previous international friendly match as they prepare to face the United States on Wednesday at 12:30GMT.