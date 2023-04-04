Black Stars coach Chris Hughton can’t be manipulated, says Oduro Nyarko

Veteran football administrator, Samuel Oduro Nyarko, believes that it will be arduous for anyone to influence new Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton.

The former Premier League manager signed a 21-month deal to replace Otto Addo, who vacated his position following Black Stars' premature exit at the 2022 World Cup.

The Kurt Okraku-led administration has been accused of manipulating player call-ups to the various national teams, especially the senior national team, the Black Stars.

However, Nyarko, the former Chief Executive Officer of Wa All Stars, now Legon Cities, believes that it will be difficult to sway the former Brighton boss's work, considering his wealth of experience and pedigree in the game.

“Hughton is the man who cannot be manipulated; he is excellent. I think that he is the one who will stick to his guns and not allow himself to be manipulated. That makes him a good coach, coupled with his experience in the English Premier League," he told Citi Sports. “It (the Black Stars) is a young team, and the possibility to lead this team to success is apparent," he added.

In the first two games played, Hughton has secured a victory and a draw in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.

Ghana currently occupies the top spot in Group E with eight points. The former Brighton boss will be hoping to guide the team to triumph in Ivory Coast next year.