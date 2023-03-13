Black Stars coach Chris Hughton commended for squad selection for Afcon qualifiers

George Afriyie praised Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton for his squad selection ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying games against Angola.

Hughton announced his 25-man squad last week, with players like Joseph Paintsil, Mohammed Kudus, and Thomas Partey included.

Although some notable players like Jeffrey Schlupp were left out, Afriyie believes that the coach made the right choices.

Speaking to 3 Sports, Afriyie said, "I think my expectations have been met. The only player missing to my surprise is Jeffrey Schlupp, but hey, you can't call every player. There may be other reasons which I may not be aware of."

The former Ghana Football Association vice president also urged fans to support the team and the coach, stating, "For me, the coach has done well. Once the list has been released, my position is always that let's support the team, let's support the coach, let's support the management. There were one or two missing like I said, but you can't get everybody to be part of the team."

Black Stars will face Angola in two matches, with the first game taking place on 23 March in Kumasi, and the second leg scheduled for four days later in Luanda, Angola.