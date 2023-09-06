Black Stars coach Chris Hughton confident about AFCON qualification

Ghana coach Chris Hughton is optimistic about the senior national men’s football team, Black Stars' chances of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

With nine places still up for grabs in the final round of qualifying matches for next year’s AFCON, Hughton believes the team can secure their spot. Fifteen countries have already guaranteed their berths, including Ivory Coast, which qualifies automatically as the host nation.

The 2023 tournament is set to commence with the opening match at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan on January 13, 2024, with the final scheduled for February 11.

In an exclusive interview with Asaase Breakfast Show, Hughton expressed his determination: “We will do everything we can to make it happen.”

He also emphasized the importance of the World Cup qualification experience, highlighting its value for the team's development.

Black Stars need a point in their final qualifying match against Central African Republic on Thursday at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi to secure their place in Ivory Coast.