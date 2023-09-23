Black Stars coach Chris Hughton continues GPL monitoring with Goldstars vs. Kotoko match

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton remains committed to his promise of closely following the Ghana Premier League (GPL), as he attended the match between Kotoko and Bibiani Goldstars at Duns Park on Saturday.

On the previous day, Hughton witnessed Bofoakwa Tano secure a 2-1 victory against RTU. This win marked Bofoakwa's triumphant return to the league after a 16-year absence in the Division One League.

Upon his unveiling earlier this year, Hughton pledged to keep a keen eye on the league and provide opportunities to deserving players. Notably, champions Medeama's Jonathan Sowah and Fatawu Hamidu were given opportunities recently, and they performed admirably.

Throughout the previous season, Hughton attended numerous games, and this season is no exception. What's impressive is that he doesn't limit his observations to matches in the capital but travels long distances, a practice not commonly seen with previous managers.

Hughton, who has been in charge of the team for five games since his appointment, boasts a record of three wins and no defeats. He has successfully guided the team to qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for Ivory Coast next year and is now focused on the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, set to commence in November.