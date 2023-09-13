Black Stars coach Chris Hughton desires consistent club engagement for players

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton, has expressed his strong desire to see all his players maintain consistent involvement at the club level.

Hughton emphasised the challenges of extracting the best performance from players with just two days of training, but he and his coaching staff strive to select a team capable of competing and achieving positive results.

In his statement, Hughton explained, "My problem is I would love all my squad to be playing regularly at their clubs, but it is not the case. Some play regularly, some play sporadically, some play at a high level, some play at a not-so-high level."

He highlighted the difficulty of maximizing the players' potential with such limited time, especially considering they have only two days of training before the first game.

Hughton also mentioned that the coaching staff aims to experiment with different formations in the second game to explore tactical variations.

Black Stars recently defeated Liberia 3-1 in an international friendly at the Accra Sports Stadium. This victory came after their successful qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, achieved with a 2-1 win over the Central African Republic in Kumasi.