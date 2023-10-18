Black Stars coach Chris Hughton disappointed but hopeful after 4-0 defeat to USA

Ghana coach Chris Hughton expressed his disappointment but also maintained a sense of optimism after Ghana were thrashed by USA on Tuesday night.

Black Stars conceded four goals in just 39 minutes at the Geodis Park in Nashville. This defeat marked the second consecutive loss for the Black Stars, following a 2-0 defeat to Mexico. This came after Hughton's side enjoyed a five-game unbeaten streak.

During the post-match press conference, Hughton shared his perspective on challenging moments in football. He remarked, "I've also been involved in the game long enough to know that sometimes you go through what we regard as bad periods to come out better."

Hughton recognised that disappointing performances, like the one against the USA, can serve as catalysts for improvement or prompt reassessment of the team's systems. Despite the disappointment, Hughton remained hopeful about the future and emphasized his understanding of the situation. He stated, "I understand that disappointment. I can tell you, nobody is more disappointed than I am."

While the recent results are a setback for Ghana, Hughton's focus is on utilising these experiences to make necessary adjustments and ultimately lead the team to better performances and positive outcomes in the future.

Black Stars will return to action in November with 2026 World Cup qualifying games against Madagascar and Comoros.