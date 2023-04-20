Black Stars coach Chris Hughton endorses Ghana Premier League

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has thrown his weight behind the Ghana Premier League, urging Ghanaians to follow and watch as many matches in the league as possible.

In a video shared on the Ghana Football Association's social media handles, Hughton expressed his support for the betPawa Premier League and encouraged Ghanaians to do the same.

"I urge everybody to follow the betPawa Premier League and watch as many matches as possible as I will do," Hughton said.

WATCH - Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton endores the 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐏𝐚𝐰𝐚 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞 🇬🇭⚽️#betPawaGPL @GhanaBlackstars pic.twitter.com/zI2h3Y0yBF — 🇬🇭betPawa Premier League (@GhanaLeague) April 20, 2023

Hughton has been actively monitoring the Ghana Premier League since he took over as the head coach of the Black Stars. He has been attending several matches, even travelling to venues outside Accra to watch games in the MTN FA Cup.

Hughton's endorsement of the Ghana Premier League is a major boost for the league, which has been struggling to attract fans and sponsors in recent years.

The coach's involvement in the league is expected to raise its profile and attract more fans to the stadiums.

The GFA has welcomed Hughton's support for the league, describing it as a positive development.