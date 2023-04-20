GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton endorses Ghana Premier League

Published on: 20 April 2023
Black Stars coach Chris Hughton endorses Ghana Premier League

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has thrown his weight behind the Ghana Premier League, urging Ghanaians to follow and watch as many matches in the league as possible.

In a video shared on the Ghana Football Association's social media handles, Hughton expressed his support for the betPawa Premier League and encouraged Ghanaians to do the same.

"I urge everybody to follow the betPawa Premier League and watch as many matches as possible as I will do," Hughton said.

 

Hughton has been actively monitoring the Ghana Premier League since he took over as the head coach of the Black Stars. He has been attending several matches, even travelling to venues outside Accra to watch games in the MTN FA Cup.

Hughton's endorsement of the Ghana Premier League is a major boost for the league, which has been struggling to attract fans and sponsors in recent years.

The coach's involvement in the league is expected to raise its profile and attract more fans to the stadiums.

The GFA has welcomed Hughton's support for the league, describing it as a positive development.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more