Black Stars coach Chris Hughton expects positive reaction from players in friendly against USA following loss to Mexico

Ghana's head coach, Chris Hughton, is optimistic of his team's improvement in their performance ahead of the second friendly match against the United States of America at the GEODIS Park Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

This call comes after the Black Stars suffered a 2-0 defeat against Mexico's El Tri at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, USA, on Saturday.

These recent results highlight Ghana's struggles, as they have failed to secure a victory in four attempts against the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Champions.

The purpose of these friendlies against Mexico and the USA is to prepare the team for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers starting in November and the Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for January next year.

During a post-match press conference, Hughton reiterated his expectations for the final friendly against the USA, emphasizing the need for an improved performance.

"It is exactly the same message for the players. What we don’t want is to leave this international camp with two poor results," He said.

"The result of that is always you are looking for reaction from the team in the second game [USA].

The coach stressed that the team should aim for a better outcome in the second game to avoid leaving the international camp with two poor results.

"If you are able to get the right reaction, which I am quite sure that we will get from the team, then it gives you a better possibility of putting in a performance that can get something out of the game in the second game [USA].

Learning from their shortcomings in the first game against Mexico is crucial for achieving a positive result against the USA.

"So what we have to do is to learn from the things you didn't do so well in the first game against Mexico."

The last time Ghana faced the USA in an international friendly was in July 2017, where they lost 2-1 at the Pratt and Whitney Stadium in East Hartford.