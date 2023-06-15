Black Stars coach Chris Hughton explains interest in Ghana Premier League

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has opened up on his interest in the Ghana Premier League.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion manager has been keenly following the domestic league, watching most of the games since his appointment as Black Stars gaffer.

The 62-year-old made his first home-based player invite after handing Bechem United star Hafiz Konkoni a late call up for the match against Madagascar.

"To be honest with you, I don’t know him- Hafiz- so well and my responsibility over this period of time is to know the league better. I have been trying to participate in as many games as I can and I will continue to do that and as I continue to do that I will get better knowledge of the league in general but probably more importantly for us, I will get better knowledge of individual players,” he said.

Hughton watched Konkoni during the Ghana Premier League match between Berekum Chelsea and Bechem United.

The Black Stars will travel to Antananarivo on Friday for the AFCON qualifier against Madagascar on Sunday.