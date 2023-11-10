Black Stars coach Chris Hughton focused on World Cup qualifiers

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has reiterated his focus on the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers, downplaying talks of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking to BBC Africa, Hughton acknowledged that the AFCON is a significant tournament, but stressed that the World Cup qualifiers are paramount.

"It’s wonderful and great to want to talk about the AFCON, but sometimes for coaches, it’s difficult because we have two important World Cup qualification games before the tournament," Hughton explained.

"If your concentration is too far off that, then you can take your eye off what is at this moment the most important thing. The most important thing at this moment is the two World Cup qualification games."

Black Stars were disappointing in the last international break, suffering a 2-0 defeat to Mexico and then being battered 4-0 by USA.

Hughton expressed his determination to turn the team's fortunes around through hard work and commitment, despite their less-than-ideal performances.

"Ultimately, I will work as hard as I always do to try to get things the best way we can," he added.

The coach also touched on the rumours surrounding his future with the Black Stars, following reports that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) planned to dismiss him. However, the government reportedly rejected the GFA's request.

"My role as a coach of the Black Stars is to get the best results and best performance from the team," Hughton said.

"You can’t always get but what you can always do is learn from your previous experience whether it's good or bad."

Ghana will face Madagascar on November 17 at the Baba Yara Stadium, followed by a match against Comoros on November 21 at the Stade de Moroni.

With Hughton at the helm, the Black Stars aim to bounce back from their recent struggles and make a strong statement in the World Cup qualifiers.