Black Stars coach Chris Hughton hints at blending young players with Old guns 

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton says he will blend both young and experienced players in his squad.

The 63-year-old was unveiled as head coach of the Ghana national team on Monday after agreeing to a one and half year contact with the Football Association.

Hughton takes over the team after serving in the capacity as technical advisor under former coach Otto Addo.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony the former Nottingham and Brighton manager said his idea is to build a competitive and winning side.

"Remember we went to the world Cup campaign with the youngest squad.

"My plan is to bring in young players and add experienced players. It's always a mix".

"I also have an eye on development for the team", he added.

Chris Hughton's first game in charge of the Black Stars will be against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on March 23 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.