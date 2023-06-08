Black Stars coach Chris Hughton impressed with Bechem United, says coach Kassim Mingle

Bechem United coach Kassim Mingle has revealed that Black Stars coach Chris Hughton was impressed with his team's performance in the 2-0 win over Berekum Chelsea in the Ghana Premier League.

Hughton, a former Premier League manager, attended the game as part of his keen interest in the local league, which he has been closely following since his appointment in February.

In an interview with Wontumi FM, Mingle expressed that Hughton was impressed with Bechem United's play during their 2-0 victory over Berekum Chelsea last weekend. Mingle stated, "Chris Hughton watched our game against Berekum Chelsea and was impressed with the way we played."

Hughton, leading the technical team of the Black Stars, has been visiting various match centres in Ghana as they search for talented players to potentially include in the senior national team. However, despite his observations, Hughton has not yet invited any local players in his two squad announcements thus far.

The presence of Hughton at the Bechem United match indicates his commitment to scouting potential talents from the local league.

This attention from the Black Stars coach is seen as a positive development for Ghanaian football, as it provides an opportunity for players to showcase their abilities on a bigger stage.