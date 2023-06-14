Black Stars coach Chris Hughton keen on understanding Ghana Premier League

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has expressed his commitment to familiarising himself with the Ghana Premier League, as he continues to learn more about the local football landscape.

The Englishman, who has been actively monitoring league matches and players, recently handed a call-up to Bechem United striker Hafiz Konkoni for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar.

Acknowledging the importance of understanding the domestic league, Hughton revealed his ongoing efforts to immerse himself in Ghanaian football.

In a press conference held on Tuesday, the coach emphasised his dedication to attending as many matches as possible, aiming to gain a comprehensive knowledge of both the league as a whole and individual players.

"To be honest with you, I don't know him - Hafiz - so well, and my responsibility over this period of time is to know the league better," Hughton candidly admitted. "I have been trying to participate in as many games as I can, and I will continue to do that. As I continue to do so, I will gain better knowledge of the league in general and, more importantly, better knowledge of individual players."

Hughton's focus is currently centred on preparing the Black Stars for their upcoming crucial match on Sunday. As four-time African champions, Ghana need a positive result to secure a nearly guaranteed qualification for next year's tournament in Ivory Coast.