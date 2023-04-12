Black Stars coach Chris Hughton lauds Ghana FA’s support

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has expressed his satisfaction with the quality of his backroom staff praising their competence and the support they have given him since his appointment last month.

Hughton is assisted by George Boateng and Masud Didi Dramani, with Ameenu Shardow taking over from Henry Martey as Team Manager and Richard Kingson remaining in his position as goalkeeper’s trainer.

Speaking to SuperSport, Hughton attributed his success with the team so far to the quality of his backroom staff, saying, “I have a good backroom staff because if you have a good backroom staff, it makes your work far easier but you would need to have the right people around. People you value and you can trust and I believe that is what I have got.”

He also praised the Ghana Football Association for their openness and support, saying, “My dealings with the Ghana Football Association have been good, very open and honest and they have assured me of the support.”

Under Hughton’s leadership, the Ghanaian team has performed well in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, with a narrow win at the Baba Yara Stadium and a 1-1 draw against Angola in Luanda.