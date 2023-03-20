Black Stars coach Chris Hughton promises to watch more local games

Newly appointed Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has promised to spend more time in Ghana to monitor the Ghana Premier League and other domestic competitions.

Hughton, who faced criticism for not including any local players in his first squad, has vowed to give them the opportunity they deserve.

At his unveiling on Monday, Hughton said, "I will be spending more time in Ghana. I will be watching more games. I am constantly being made aware of players who are doing well. I'll be paying more attention to [GPL] games because it is important that we have a strong national league."

This promise from the new coach would be welcomed by fans of the Ghana Premier League, who have accused previous Black Stars coaches of neglecting the local league and not even watching the games. Ghanaian football fans have long been frustrated by the perceived lack of support for the domestic league and have called for greater attention to be paid to local talent.

Hughton's commitment to monitoring the Ghana Premier League and other domestic competitions could be a significant boost for the league and could help to improve the standard of football in the country. It could also lead to more opportunities for local players to showcase their talents and earn call-ups to the national team.

Hughton's promise to pay closer attention to local players is a departure from previous Black Stars coaches who have been accused of neglecting the domestic league. It remains to be seen whether his commitment will result in more call-ups for local players in future squads, but his words have been well-received by fans of the league.

Hughton's first assignment is on Thursday in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.