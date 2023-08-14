Black Stars coach Chris Hughton scouts France-based Ghanaian players

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton travelled to France to monitor Ghanaian players plying their trade in the French leagues.

The former Brighton manager watched the Ligue 2 clash between Auxerre and Amiens as well as the Ligue 1 game between Clermont Foot and AS Monaco.

Hughton met Gideon Mensah, Elisha Owusu and Nicholas Opoku after Amiens' victory over Auxerre before he later caught up with Clermont Foot duo Greyjohn Kyei and Alidu Seidu. Unfortunately, Mohammed Salisu was not in action for AS Monaco.

Kyei, who was born in France to Ghanaian parents, is yet to receive an invite to the national team.

The head coach of the national team is expected to include him in the squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic in September.

Ghana need a positive result to secure their place at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast next year.

Hughton hopes to assemble the best squad capable of ending the country's forty-one wait for the AFCON title.