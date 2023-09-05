Black Stars coach Chris Hughton unfazed by criticism, remains focused on his job

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has shrugged off recent criticism and remains steadfast in his role, emphasising his dedication to the team.

After being in charge for three games since his appointment earlier this year, Hughton has garnered one win. The team's recent 0-0 draw against Madagascar prompted comments from some Ghana FA Executive Council members, including Randy Abbey, urging improvement.

Hughton, however, seems unaffected by the scrutiny and critiques. He views it as a normal part of the job, recognizing that football experiences both highs and lows. Supporters and individuals often express their opinions and feedback, but Hughton remains focused on his responsibilities.

"This is normal. This is something that I've found since I've been here…whenever I'm going to games, people and supporters will come up to me and tell me what they think," Hughton explained during an interview with Asaase Radio.

“So, one thing I’m always conscious of is football is highs and lows and when you are on the back of what I regard as a poor result, and our last result against Madagascar was not the result that we wanted is that there’s always going to be a reaction.

“This is for me, this is normal, can’t expect for everything to be good and to be praised all the time. I’m never affected," he added.

Hughton is preparing the team for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Central African Republic, scheduled for Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Thursday.