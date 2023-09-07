Black Stars coach Chris Hughton updates on Joseph Paintsil's injury ahead of CAR match

Black Stars Chris Hughton, has provided an update on the injury sustained by Joseph Paintsil ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Central African Republic (CAR).

Paintsil, who was originally part of the squad, has been ruled out of the crucial match due to an injury.

Hughton commended both Joseph Paintsil and his club, Genk, for their cooperation in the matter. Paintsil sustained a foot injury during his last game, prompting his removal from the field.

He said, "I will give credit to Joseph Painstil and his Club Genk for allowing him to come. He sustained an injury right at the end of the last game and had to be taken off after he sustained a foot injury."

"He came here because he wanted to be here to be assessed and also his club agreed to allow him to come. But we all had in mind that he would probably be returning back to the club. So after the medical team confirmed that he won’t be available for the game, we allowed him to return back to the club. We thank the club for allowing him to travel because certainly in that situation, there are a lot of clubs that wouldn’t allow their player to travel."

The absence of Paintsil might be felt by the Black Stars who need just a point from Thursday's match in Kumasi to secure qualification to next year's AFCON in Ivory Coast.