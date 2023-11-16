Black Stars coach Chris Hughton urged to reinstate Richard Ofori as first-choice goalkeeper

Ali Jara has criticised Black Stars coach Chris Hughton, accusing him of trial and error in the goalkeeping department.

The former Ghana goalkeeper is calling on Hughton to reinstate Richard Ofori as the first-choice goalkeeper for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The four-time African champions have experimented with several goalkeepers in recent times, including Jojo Wollacot, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Danlad Ibrahim, and Abdul Manaf Nurudeen. However, none of them has been able to solidify their position as the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper.

Ofori, who plays for Orlando Pirates in South Africa, was Ghana's first-choice goalkeeper before losing his spot due to injury setbacks.

Ali Jara, in an interview with Connect FM, expressed concern about the constant changes in the goalkeeping position and suggested that Ofori's experience should be valued.

"Left to me alone, Richard Ofori should be our number one goalkeeper because he is tried and tested. We have tried him, and he has understudied our former goalkeepers before becoming our number one goalkeeper," Jarrah stated.

"When Richard Kingston left, we had a problem with our goalkeeping department, and Ofori brought stability. Let us not judge the goalkeepers with the friendly games we have played. Once we have our number one, and he is still around, we have to stop the try and error and bring him in. If he fails to live up to expectations, then we change him," he emphasized.

Jara highlighted the importance of experience in the goalkeeping department, stating, "The goalkeeping department is different from the other departments, and we always need experience, like someone who can control the back four."

Black Stars are set to open their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, November 17, followed by a second group game against Comoros in Moroni four days later.