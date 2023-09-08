Black Stars coach Chris Hughton urged to secure 2023 AFCON victory

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Ali Jarrah has urged Black Stars coach Chris Hughton to lead the team to victory at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), emphasising the strong desire among Ghanaians to win the prestigious tournament.

Ghana's last AFCON victory was in 1982 in Libya, and they have come close to winning it on two occasions, in 2010 and 2015 in Angola and Equatorial Guinea, respectively.

Jarrah believes that the time has come for Ghana to secure another AFCON title, and he stressed the high expectations and hopes of Ghanaians for the national team's success.

"Each and every tournament, automatically Ghana will qualify. When the draw is made, everybody knows Ghana will qualify. Ghana, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa, definitely will be qualifying to play the tournament," Jarrah stated.

However, he underlined the importance of achieving more than just qualification, stating, "Ghanaians are yearning for a cup, that's all we are hoping and praying for. We hope Ghana will excel at the 2023 AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast, that's what we must pray for."

Jarrah pointed out that Egypt has won the AFCON seven times, and Ghana must aim to regain its leading position in terms of tournament victories. He expressed confidence in the younger generation of Ghanaian players who are eager to win the cup.

"We can't wait for the other countries to catch up with us; we must do something, and that's why we have a younger generation coming up who will be itching and yearning to win the cup," Jarrah emphasized during an interview with Radio Gold Sports.