Black Stars coach Chris Hughton vows to secure AFCON qualification

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has expressed his determination to ensure that Ghana qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament scheduled for Ivory Coast in 2024.

Black Stars face a crucial match against the Central African Republic, with qualification on the line.

Hughton, who has previously represented the Republic of Ireland internationally, emphasised his commitment to securing a victory in Thursday's match at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi. He stated, "We will do everything we can to make it happen," during an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio.

While a draw would be sufficient to secure qualification for the Black Stars, Hughton emphasised the importance of seizing the opportunity to experience the World Cup.

He also acknowledged that the team's goal is to perform well in Ivory Coast and potentially end the long-standing trophy drought, as Ghana has not won the AFCON since 1982.

With an expected packed crowd at the stadium, fans are eagerly anticipating the outcome of the match, which holds significant importance for both teams and their respective aspirations in the qualifiers.