Black Stars coach Chris Hughton watches Black Meteors beat Algeria in Kumasi

Ghana U-23 secured their spot in the 2023 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations with a 1-0 win over Algeria, and they had a high-profile guest in attendance for the match.

Chris Hughton, the coach of the Black Stars, was in the stands to witness the Black Meteors' impressive performance.

Hughton was reportedly impressed with what he saw from the U-23 team, who showed determination and skill to defeat a strong Algerian side.

The coach, who was appointed as Black Stars coach in February, has been keeping a close eye on Ghana's up-and-coming players, and he was delighted to see them perform at such a high level.

The Ghana U-23 team needed only a goalless draw after the first leg ended 1-1 in Annaba, but they managed to clinch a great win.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scored the decisive goal in the 12th minute, thanks to a brilliant cross from Ernest Nuamah who beat his marker. Issahaku, who scored a stunning goal in the first leg, headed the ball past the Algerian goalkeeper.

With this victory, Ghana qualifies 2-1 on aggregate and will head to Morocco later this year for the youth championship. The U-23 AFCON tournament serves as a pathway to the Olympic Games, which is the Black Meteors' ultimate goal as they dream of playing in Paris 2024.

Black Meteors haven't qualified for the Olympic Games since Athens 2004, where notable players such as Stephen Appiah, Asamoah Gyan, Joseph Paintsil, and John Mensah were involved.