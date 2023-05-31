Black Stars coach Chris Hughton watches Bofoakwa Tano beat Eleven Wonders in Division One playoff

Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton was present at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday afternoon to see Bofoakwa Tano defeat Techiman Eleven Wonders in the 2022/23 Division One League Zone 1 playoff.

Ameenu Shardow, the Black Stars team manager, accompanied the former Brighton and Hove Albion manager.

Hughton was in attendance for his second local match this week, following his observation of Asante Kotoko's 1-1 draw against Karela United on Monday during match week 32 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

After a pulsating 1-1 draw in 120 minutes, Bofoakwa Tano won the dramatic final 7-6 in a penalty shootout. This victory marks their 16-year return to the Ghana Premier League.

Hughton has not surrendered in his goal of watching local players, despite not including any locally-based players in his latest team.

Chris Hughton has announced a 24-man squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Madagascar on June 18, 2023.

A win in the forthcoming encounter might secure qualification for the Black Stars for next year's tournament in Ivory Coast.