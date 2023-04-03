Black Stars coach Chris Hughton watches GPL game between Great Olympics and Berekum Chelsea

Head coach of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton started his tour of Ghana Premier League games after watching Great Olympics play Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hughton admitted during his unveiling he will be staying in the country to keep an eye on the domestic topflight.

"I will be spending more time in Ghana. I will be watching more games. I am constantly being made aware of players who are doing well. I'll be paying more attention to [GPL] games because it is important that we have a strong national league," he said.

The former Brighton & Hive Albion manager was spotted taking notes while the game between Olympics and Chelsea was going.

It is unclear if he will invite some home-based players to his team ahead of the next international break, but his interest in the local is expected to motivate the players.

Great Olympics defeated Berekum Chelsea 2-1 on Sunday, with a brace from Yusif Razak and a late consolation by Isaac Kwakye.