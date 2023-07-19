Black Stars coach Chris Hughton's performance unimpressive, says GFA Exco Member George Amoako

Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) George Amoako has intimated that the performance of Chris Hughton since he took charge as Black Stars coach has been unimpressive.

Following the exit of Otto Addo who failed to lead the team beyond the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, Chris Hughton was given the nod to take over in March 2023.

However, the team has struggled under the former Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion manager despite overseeing just three matches. His first match in charge ended in a 1-0 victory thanks to a late striker from substitute Antoine Semenyo against Angola.

He drew the next match against the same opponents in the return leg of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier before being held to a goalless draw in their recent game against Madagascar also in the AFCON qualifiers.

“Have you seen Chris Hughton’s performance? He has played three matches. He hasn’t been impressive,” Amoako told Angel FM.

“If you look at the teams, Madagascar. I went to see the game against Angola and all the games I have seen we play under him. I am not really impressed. Let’s pray at least that we will qualify for the 2023 AFCON.”

While Chris Hughton is expected to begin plans to lead the team in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers which begin in November, he will also have to avoid defeat in their last 2023 AFCON qualifier in order to qualify for the continental championship to be held in Ivory Coast next year.