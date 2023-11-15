Black Stars coach Hughton blocks out external pressure amid Ghana speculation

Ghana coach Chris Hughton says he remains fully focused on delivering results amid ongoing speculation over his future.

Hughton has faced mounting pressure since Ghana lost heavily to Mexico and the USA in September friendlies.

However, with 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros looming, Hughton is paying no attention to external noise.

"It's for me as coach to learn from performances and how we can improve, because you're now playing competitive games," he stated.

"My role is to get the best results and performances. You can always learn from experiences, whether good or bad."

At 64 years old, Hughton boasts extensive coaching pedigree from spells managing in the Premier League and Championship.

He will look to use that experience to guide Ghana through a challenging World Cup qualifying section.

With a talented but developing squad, Hughton knows expectations must be managed carefully.

By blocking out speculation and pressure, he can focus solely on strategically progressing the Black Stars.