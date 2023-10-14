Black Stars coach Hughton targeting early goals 'to take pressure off' Ghana at AFCON 2023

Ghana manager Chris Hughton has highlighted the need for his side to start scoring early in games as he aims to build a team capable of thriving at next year's Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars boss is currently overseeing his squad's preparations at a training camp in Charlotte ahead of friendlies against Mexico and USA this week.

And Hughton pinpointed Ghana's struggle to net first in matches as a key area for improvement ahead of the finals in Ivory Coast.

"Perhaps scoring goals early enough in games to take pressure off ourselves is one area we are seriously working on," he outlined.

Hughton sees the friendlies as valuable opportunities to hone tactics and gain momentum before AFCON in January.

"You plan and hope to build something. We have two games here in the USA, which will help preparations for AFCON and the World Cup qualifiers," he added.

Getting off to fast starts and establishing early leads would clearly benefit Ghana after disjointed performances at the recent World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars agonisingly missed out on the knockout round after throwing away leads in all three of their group matches before elimination.

Early goals would also offset their shaky defensive record that undermined their AFCON 2021 campaign, where they failed to make the last 16.

With trickier ties against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea looming in their World Cup group, Hughton's emphasis on starting strongly seems wise.

And with seven-time champions Egypt lying in wait in their AFCON group, grabbing the initiative could be vital.

Hughton will hope to see his attacking reinforcements like Inaki Williams quickly adapt to his gameplan.

The next 10 days represent a valuable pit stop in Ghana's preparations for the challenges ahead in 2023 and beyond.