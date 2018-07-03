Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah enjoying 2018 World Cup despite Ghana absence

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah says he's enjoying the 2018 World Cup from his native country.

The four-time African champions failed to secure a fourth successive World Cup berth after losing the slot to Egypt.

The absence of the African powerhouse has been felt hugely after the continent's representatives disappointed fans after exiting the tournament in the group stage.

But the Black Stars trainer says he's enjoying every bit of an exciting tournament in Russia so far.

I have enjoyed watching it," Appiah told KweseESPN.

"Naturally, I would have wanted to be there and I hope that at the next World Cup, we are there, but I am learning a lot from watching on TV.

"There is so much you can pick from a game and for me this tournament has been a great learning experience.

"It has been a great World Cup and a very difficult tournament to predict because every team has improved and the games are very competitive.

"I have been impressed by Croatia and I think Belgium have done a superb job so far.

"England look to me like they are playing with a lot more freedom. These three teams for me are all capable of going all the way."