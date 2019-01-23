Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah promises to recall Barcelona new boy Kevin-Prince Boateng if...

Head coach of the Black Stars Kwesi Appiah says he will hand Barcelona new recruit Kevin-Prince Boateng a recall into the team if he apologises for misbehaving

The 31-year-old last featured for Ghana's senior national team at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Boateng was sacked the camp of the Black Stars during the tournament for showing insubordination.

However, after completing a shock loan move to Spanish giants FC Barcelona, a section of Ghanaian football pundits have called on coach Kwesi Appiah to recall the former AC Milan ace back to the national team.

“Kevin-Prince Boateng is a Ghanaian and currently he is playing very well and if you look at our striking options we have always relied on Gyan so is about time we all check and get at least four strikers that we can always rely on,” Appiah told Asempa FM.

“Kevin is one of the good strikers as I have said, but in Brazil, he[Kevin] and Sulley were suspended by the FA for their unruly behaviours and I think Sulley has written a letter to apologise and looking at how Kevin is playing now, if he should write a letter to apologise, I will invite him because it is about the country not about any individual.”

Kevin has been capped 15 times by Black Stars and has scored two goals since his debut against Latvia in 2010.

But, there have been calls for the ban to be lifted after Boateng stunned the world by joining Barcelona. The forward has been recruited by the Spanish champions on loan from Sassuolo for the remainder of the season.