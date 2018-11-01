Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah, Stephen Appiah appointed ambassadors for Kufuor Cup

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah and former Black Stars skipper, Stephen Appiah have been named as ambassadors for the John Agyekum Kufuor Cup which is scheduled to come off on December 2 at the Baba Yara stadium.

The JA Kufuor Cup will be contested by Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold Sporting Club as part of the 80th Birthday celebrations of ex-President, John Agyekum Kufuor on December 8.

To celebrate the occasion, the JAK Foundation earlier this year launched a campaign dubbed Eighty for Eighty (80 for 80) to raise 80 million Ghana Cedis (approx. USD15 Million) for an endowment fund aimed at sustaining the vision of H.E the Chairman of the foundation.

According to Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah, the Chief Executive Officer of the John Agyekum Kufuor (JAK) Foundation, proceeds generated from the match would go towards creating an GH¢80 million cedis ($15 million) fund to fund activities of the foundation.

He added that the two former footballers were selected for the roles because of the successes they have chalked as leaders of Ghanaian football.

This charity match is being organized by Primeval Media under the auspices of the John Agyekum Kufuor (JAK) Foundation.

The two Appiahs in separate interviews lauded ex-President Kufuor for his exemplary leadership style which influenced them when they served as captains of national teams and their club sides.

They also promised to support every activity associated with the JA Kufuor Cup to ensure that it becomes an overwhelming success.