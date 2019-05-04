Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah to set up a solar equipment factory in Ghana

Ghana’s senior national football team’s head coach, Kwesi Appiah, is establishing a factory to manufacture solar equipment in Ghana.

The solar factory, costing €14.5 million, aims at manufacturing solar panels for industrial and domestic uses.

The Kwesi Appiah solar factory is sited in Ashaiman in the Greater Accra region. Appiah and his company have been given a 3.4 acre land in Ashaiman by the Municipal Assembly for the construction of the factory.

The head coach is not alone in this. He is being supported by JVG Thoma and Palmer Group Company, based in Germany and the United States, respectively. The factory is going to be a sub-company under his Appiah-Karim company. Also, the Kwesi Appiah solar project is enjoying some sponsorship from the German government.

Benefits of the Kwesi Appiah solar factory to Ghana

Job opportunities

Obviously, this is a good initiative. It will create job opportunities, especially for those around the Ashaiman area. The solar equipment manufacturing factory is said to provide over 500 direct jobs for the youth in the Ashaiman area.

Also, after-production job opportunities are going to be created for wholesalers, middlemen, technicians, etc. It will also encourage the youth to start their own businesses and not worry much about the high cost of electricity. And these self-employed people would also employ others thereby contributing to the reduction of the unemployment level in the country.

Training centre

The solar factory will have a training facility on the side, which will be set up by Appiah’s partners — Palmer Group and JVG Thoma. This centre is going to train the youth in solar panel fabrication. As part of the initiative, a marketing and service centre will be set up to provide a 24-hour service.

Affordable and efficient energy: Reduction of the energy crisis

Another benefit to gain from this solar factory is the reduction of the energy crisis in the country. A consultant of the Appiah-Karim company, Kwame Nti Karikari, touched on the benefits of the factory to Ghana. He said the project does not target only making power readily available for domestic purposes. The Kwesi Solar factory also has the aim of making electricity for factories in the country efﬁcient and affordable.

Reduction of criminal activities in Ashaiman area

On why the group of companies chose to site the factory at Ashaiman, the answer was they want to help reduce the crime rate in the area. The head of the Palmer Group, George Palmer, said they seek to achieve this by getting more of the unemployed youth to have jobs.

The solar factory is the second project coach Kwesi Appiah is embarking on since he was called to coach the national team. The first was a foundation he set up to take care of retired personalities in the Ghanaian sports scene.

Credit: Jbklutse.com