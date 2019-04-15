Black Stars coach, management committee in Abu Dhabi to inspect Ghana's camping base

Head coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah and Management Committee members of the national team are currently in Abu Dhabi to inspect facilities for the team's pre-AFCON camp.

Last week, after the draw in Cairo, Deputy Sports Minister and Vice Chairman of the Management Committee, Perry Okudzeto confirmed the Black Stars will camp in Abu Dhabi ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

"We are going to go off to Abu Dhabi as well to finish our arrangements for camp and then head back to Accra,'' Okudzeto told Joy Sports in Cairo.

GHANASoccernet.com can confirm the coach and the Management Committee are in the United Arab Emirates to finalize the venue for the team's camping.

Abu Dhabi has similar weather conditions like Egypt in the summer and also provides excellent training facilities.

The Black Stars trained there ahead of the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations finals in South Africa.

The Black Stars will based in Ismailia where they will play two matches and then drive to Suez for their final group game.

Ghana will face defending champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F at the tournament this June.