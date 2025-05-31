Black Stars coach Otto Addo defends squad rotation, praises team unity

Otto Addo has highlighted the team’s collective effort as Ghana prepares for their final Unity Cup match against Trinidad and Tobago.

Following a 2-1 loss to Nigeria, the Black Stars' coach expressed his satisfaction with how the team performed in the second half, highlighting improvements in passing and positioning. “The players showed a lot of character, and it was a strong finish,” Addo said.

He avoided focusing on individual performances and instead stressed the importance of teamwork and discipline. “There were players who defended well, others who helped create chances. I was satisfied with the group,” he added.

Ghana’s squad for the Unity Cup includes several debutants and young talents, with Addo rotating players to assess options ahead of the September 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Addo also said he would not announce his lineup early to avoid giving opponents an advantage. “I won’t say who’s starting, because I don’t want to reveal my plan,” he said. The coach stated that the Unity Cup is not just about results, but also about building team spirit and testing new ideas.