Black Stars coach Otto Addo gears up for tough 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Ghana coach Otto Addo acknowledges the challenges ahead in the remaining matches of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers but asserts that the team will be prepared to face them head-on.

The Black Stars, aiming to secure their spot in a fifth World Cup, are facing an uphill battle after a mixed start to the qualifiers. Despite a victory against Madagascar, they suffered a setback with a 1-0 loss to Comoros. As a result, Ghana currently trails surprise leaders Comoros by three points in the group standings.

With crucial matches against Mali and the Central African Republic looming in June, Addo emphasises the importance of winning both games to revive their hopes of qualifying for the tournament to be co-hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

In light of the significance of these upcoming fixtures, Addo has approached this month's friendly matches with a serious mindset. Despite a 2-1 loss to Nigeria in their first friendly, he remains optimistic about the team's ability to bounce back.

Speaking ahead of the upcoming match against Uganda, Addo emphasised the tough nature of the qualifiers but expressed confidence in the team's capabilities.

"It’s going to be tough; this is for sure, nothing easy. But when I see the boys it really, really gives me big, big hopes that what we did against Nigeria, especially in the second half, we can do it against any opponent, I know," Addo remarked.

He highlighted the importance of concentration and intelligence on the field while also anticipating the return of key players such as Mohammed Kudus, Inaki Williams, Thomas Partey, and Alexander Djiku, who will provide the team with added stability.

Ghana's recent history in World Cup participation serves as motivation for the team to aim for a top finish in the group standings. However, Addo acknowledges the challenges posed by potentially finishing second, which could lead to a demanding path through continental and intercontinental playoffs.