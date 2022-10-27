Black Stars coach Otto Addo names Abedi Pele as his all-time favourite Ghana player

Ghana coach Otto Addo has revealed his admiration for Black Stars legend Abedi Pele.

According to the German-born Ghanaian trainer, he watched Abedi Pele during his youth days when the ex-Marseille star played in Germany.

Abedi Pele was three-time African Player of the Year from 1991 to 1993, helping Marseille with the 1993 UEFA champions League.

“Abedi Pele is my favorite Black Stars player of all time. When I was young I used to watch Ghana football and also watch Ghanaian footballers in Europe. He was one of the players I looked up to. Anthony Yeboah as well. These are my favorite players,” he told Tv3.

Abedi Pele was part of the Black Stars team that won Ghana's last AFCON in 1982.

Meanwhile, Addo will be leading the Black Stars to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with son of Abedi Pele, Andre Ayew captain of the team.

Ghana have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.