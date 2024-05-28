Black Stars coach Otto Addo observes U-17 team ahead of crucial World Cup qualifiers

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has been spotted at the University of Ghana Stadium watching the Ghana U-17 team.

Addo is among the spectators for the Black Starlets’ third-place playoff against Nigeria in the WAFU B U-17 Championship in Legon.

Addo arrived in Ghana on Monday ahead of the Black Stars' crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying games against Mali and Central African Republic.

He will address a press conference on Wednesday at the Ghana FA Headquarters, where he is expected to announce his squad for these games.

The Black Stars will begin training on Thursday at the University of Ghana Stadium for the two important matches that could determine Ghana’s fate in the World Cup qualification for the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Ghana will face Mali in Bamako on June 6 and then take on the Central African Republic four days later at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Ghana started the qualifiers with a win and a defeat, leaving them in fourth place in the group.

They cannot afford any more slip-ups as they aim to top the group and secure automatic qualification for the tournament.