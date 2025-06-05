Black Stars coach Otto Addo outlines next steps ahead of September World Cup qualifiers

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has outlined his strategy ahead of Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali in September.

The coach, who oversaw the recent Unity Cup matches, says monitoring and planning will intensify when the new European season starts.

“Surely, I will be visiting players like I always do when the season starts,” Addo told the media. “I will be watching matches and come together with my team to decide who will come for the next game.”

He said Ghana’s preparations would focus on maintaining momentum and evaluating both regulars and newcomers. “We want to start with a win against Chad. Before that, we will prepare well.”

The former Black Stars winger also confirmed that his technical team will keep close contact with injured players to ensure their readiness.

“There are also a lot of injured players. We will keep in touch with them and stay connected so that when we come together in September, everybody will be ready to do the job.”

Addo previously led Ghana to 15 points from six matches in the ongoing qualifiers and believes continuity, hard work, and the right mentality are key to progressing.