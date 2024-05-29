Black Stars coach Otto Addo pledges to improve goalscoring ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has committed to enhancing his team's goalscoring abilities as they prepare for crucial FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Ghanaian national team has faced criticism from fans for their recent struggles in creating and converting chances.

Addressing the press at the GFA headquarters, Addo acknowledged these shortcomings and vowed to address them.

"We will work on our goal-scoring. Every game is different, but we will try our best to ensure we score more goals," he stated.

The Black Stars will commence their training camp on Thursday at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon, gearing up for their pivotal qualifying matches. Currently, Ghana sits in 4th place in Group I, with one win and one loss from their first two matches.

Ghana's campaign started with a 1-0 victory over Madagascar in Kumasi, followed by a 1-0 defeat to Comoros in Moroni.

The upcoming qualifier against Mali is scheduled for Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Stade 26 Mars in Bamako, kicking off at 19:00. Subsequently, Ghana will face the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, June 10, 2024.

During the press conference, Addo also announced his squad for the matches.

The coach remains hopeful that his team can secure victories in both games, significantly boosting their chances of qualifying for the World Cup, which the USA, Canada, and Mexico will host.