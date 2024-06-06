Black Stars coach Otto Addo praises Mali ahead of crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier

Ghana coach Otto Addo has praised Mali as a formidable team ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifying match set for Thursday in Bamako.

The Black Stars will face Mali at the Stade du Mars, with both teams vying for a crucial win to boost their standings in Group I.

Currently, Mali sit in second place with four points, while Ghana hold the fifth position with three points, following a win against Madagascar and a loss to Comoros.

Addo acknowledged the challenge ahead, given Mali's recent performances and status as one of the top teams in Africa.

"They have a lot of young talents in their team and in the FIFA Rankings; they are above us so Mali is a great team. It’s difficult for us to beat them but we have to try. They are one point above us, we have a good team as well but in the FIFA rankings, they are above us so these show how good and competitive they are," Addo said.

Mali, ranked eighth in Africa, recently reached the quarter-finals of this year's Africa Cup of Nations, while Ghana, ranked 14th, exited in the group stage.

Addo highlighted Mali's strong performances, including their recent games against Nigeria and Ivory Coast.

"They showed in the last game against Nigeria how good they are and also in the AFCON when they played against Ivory Coast they were very, very unlucky," Addo noted.

"So for us, they are a very, very strong team but we have the possibility to still beat them. We also have a strong team and it’s going to be an equal measure."

The Black Stars will aim to secure a victory against Mali and then turn their focus to the Central African Republic in Kumasi on Monday, June 10.