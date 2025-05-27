Black Stars coach Otto Addo ready to reignite Black Stars’ rivalry with Nigeria in London Showdown

Black Stars Head Coach Otto Addo has underlined the importance of Ghana’s upcoming international friendly against Nigeria, describing the rivalry as a powerful fixture that resonates deeply with fans, especially in London.

Speaking ahead of the Unity Cup clash at the GTech Community Stadium, Addo said the match is more than just a friendly. “I'm really excited. Actually, the last time we lost one, so I really, really want to beat them,” he said. “I know about the rivalry. It’s not only in England, but I think England has a very, very huge community of Nigerians and Ghanaians. It's everywhere.”

The match rekindles a historic football rivalry that extends beyond the pitch, drawing emotional investment from diasporan communities. Addo believes such games can reignite fan support, regardless of recent performances.

“These are the games where you can get the fans back on track,” he noted. “I know the importance of these games. Like I said before, we are trying to do everything to win this game.”

Ghana and Nigeria last met in March 2022, with the Black Stars qualifying for the World Cup at Nigeria’s expense under Addo’s leadership.