Black Stars coach Otto Addo reveals only GFA pressure is to include home-based players

Published on: 29 May 2024
Otto Addo

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has disclosed that the only pressure he receives from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is to include home-based players in his squad.

Otto Addo enjoys considerable autonomy, dispelling rumours that he lacks full control and that higher-ups interfere with his decisions.

"The Ghana FA let me do my thing. I don’t know if I can say this but the only pressure they gave me was to include local-based players in the squad. Otherwise, I loved the freedom they gave me," Otto Addo revealed during a press conference on Wednesday.

At the press conference, he announced a 26-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

He included only one home-based player, Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare, and notably dropped captain Andre Ayew.

Explaining his decision, Otto Addo said, "I had a long talk with Andre and gave him the reason why he is not in the squad. I talk to players directly, and I don't like to put information out about what we spoke about. This is the decision we took, and it is not like he necessarily agreed, but I still have big respect for him."

 

Black Stars will face Mali on June 6, 2024, in Bamako, before welcoming the Central African Republic to the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi four days later.

