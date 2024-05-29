Black Stars coach Otto Addo reveals only GFA pressure is to include home-based players

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has disclosed that the only pressure he receives from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is to include home-based players in his squad.

Otto Addo enjoys considerable autonomy, dispelling rumours that he lacks full control and that higher-ups interfere with his decisions.

"The Ghana FA let me do my thing. I don’t know if I can say this but the only pressure they gave me was to include local-based players in the squad. Otherwise, I loved the freedom they gave me," Otto Addo revealed during a press conference on Wednesday.

At the press conference, he announced a 26-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

He included only one home-based player, Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare, and notably dropped captain Andre Ayew.

Explaining his decision, Otto Addo said, "I had a long talk with Andre and gave him the reason why he is not in the squad. I talk to players directly, and I don't like to put information out about what we spoke about. This is the decision we took, and it is not like he necessarily agreed, but I still have big respect for him."

🗣️ Otto Addo has announced that Thomas Partey will be captain for the two matches.#BlackStars https://t.co/Q2dldg34Nx pic.twitter.com/lCCALDPD9Y — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) May 29, 2024

Black Stars will face Mali on June 6, 2024, in Bamako, before welcoming the Central African Republic to the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi four days later.